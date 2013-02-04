FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-JC DECAUX prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
February 4, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-JC DECAUX prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower JC DECAUX SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 08, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.497

Yield 2.107 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.4bp

over the OBL#165

Payment Date February 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FR0011413863

