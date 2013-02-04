FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Land NRW adds $100 mln to 2017 FRN
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Land NRW adds $100 mln to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (Land NRW)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date July 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price 101.601

Reoffer price 101.601

Payment Date February 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux & Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $600 million when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0EX0

Temp ISIN DE000NRW21M7

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

