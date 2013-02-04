FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices $1.25 bln 2020 bond
February 4, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB prices $1.25 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.203

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.7bp

over the 1.375 pct January 2020 UST

Payment Date February 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-10-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

