New Issue-Fabege AB prices dual tranche deal

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fabege AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3.7 pct
Issue price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 870 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 215bp
Issue price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
