New Issue-PfZ prices multi tranche deal

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PfZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 128 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 13, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.051

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0206368182

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 170 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 05, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.254

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0206368190

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 360 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 02, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.413

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0206368174

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

