New Issue-NAB prices 100 mln SFR 2023 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 05, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.925
Reoffer price 100.225
Yield 1.602 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.