New Issue-NAB prices 100 mln SFR 2023 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 05, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.925

Reoffer price 100.225

Yield 1.602 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0204477258

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.