New Issue-KfW prices 4.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.745
Spread Minus 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.6bp
over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL#159
Payment Date February 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & Goldman Sachs
International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
