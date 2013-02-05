New Issue-KfW prices 4.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.745

Spread Minus 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.6bp

over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL#159

Payment Date February 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & Goldman Sachs

International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RET56

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.