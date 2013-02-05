FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FCE Bank Plc prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond
February 5, 2013 / 3:42 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- FCE Bank Plc prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FCE Bank Plc

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 12, 2016

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.602

Reoffer yield 2.004 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.3bp

Over the OBL 160

Payment Date February 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0888827333

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

