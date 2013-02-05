New Issue- FCE Bank Plc prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FCE Bank Plc
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 12, 2016
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.602
Reoffer yield 2.004 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.3bp
Over the OBL 160
Payment Date February 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
