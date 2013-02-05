New Issue- FMO prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij

Voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 12, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.543

Spread 55 basis pointa

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, JPMorgan & Rabobank

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0888591897

Data supplied by International Insider.