New Issue- GECC prices 1.0 bln CZK 2018 FRN

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp

(GECC)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Czech Crown

Maturity Date February 5, 2018

Coupon 3-month Pribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.478

Reoffer price 99.803

Payment Date February 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 2

ISIN XS0884604728

