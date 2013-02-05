FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- GECC prices 1.0 bln CZK 2018 FRN
February 5, 2013 / 4:42 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- GECC prices 1.0 bln CZK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp

(GECC)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Czech Crown

Maturity Date February 5, 2018

Coupon 3-month Pribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.478

Reoffer price 99.803

Payment Date February 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 2

ISIN XS0884604728

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
