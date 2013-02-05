New Issue- GECC prices 1.0 bln CZK 2018 FRN

Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Czech Crown
Maturity Date February 5, 2018
Coupon 3-month Pribor + 45bp
Issue price 99.478
Reoffer price 99.803
Payment Date February 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 2
