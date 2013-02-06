New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oseo SA

Guarantor Epic BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.934

Yield 2.757 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct October 2025 FRTR

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis

& Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

