New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oseo SA
Guarantor Epic BPI Groupe
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.934
Yield 2.757 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct October 2025 FRTR
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis
& Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.