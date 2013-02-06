FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond
February 6, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oseo SA

Guarantor Epic BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.934

Yield 2.757 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct October 2025 FRTR

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis

& Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

