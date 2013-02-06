FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit AB prices 100 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond
February 6, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit AB prices 100 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 6.50 pct

Issue price 100.4695

Yield 6.364 pct

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct ( 1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 300-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

