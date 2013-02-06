FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond
February 6, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2017

Coupon 1.27 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL9014

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

