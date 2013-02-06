New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2017

Coupon 1.27 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL9014

