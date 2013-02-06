New Issue- L-Bank prices $1.25 bln 2016 bond

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date February 16, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Yield 0.731 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.3bp
over the 0.375 pct January 2016 UST
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
