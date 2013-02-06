New Issue-SB Capital prices 200 mln SFR 2017 bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SB Capital S.A

Guarantor Sberbank of Russia

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 28, 2017

Coupon 2.065 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Sberbank CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0204477274

Data supplied by International Insider.