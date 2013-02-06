New Issue-Talanx AG prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Talanx AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2023
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.958
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.7bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & RBS
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
