#Credit Markets
February 6, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Kion Finance S.A prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kion Finance S.A

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, KKR, Unicredit,

IKB, Mizuho, Nomura, Rabobank & Societe Generale

ReG ISIN XS0889217716

144A ISIN XS0889217989

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 450bp

Issue price 99.500

ReG ISIN XS0889225651

144A ISIN XS0889225818

* * * *

Common terms

Maturity Date February 15, 2020

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, KKR, Unicredit,

IKB, Mizuho, Nomura, Rabobank & Societe Generale

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

