February 6, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Quebec prices $1.25 bln 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Province of Quebec

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date February 13, 2023

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.59

Reoffer price 99.59

Yield 2.672 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.5bp

over the 2023 UST

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

