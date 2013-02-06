New Issue-Quebec prices $1.25 bln 2023 bond

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Province of Quebec
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date February 13, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.59
Reoffer price 99.59
Yield 2.672 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.5bp
over the 2023 UST
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Canada
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme