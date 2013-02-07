FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 400 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 400 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date February 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.853

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0890039620

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
