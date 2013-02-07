FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Tesco Property prices 493.4 mln stg 2044 bond
February 7, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Tesco Property prices 493.4 mln stg 2044 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc

Guarantor Tesco Plc

Issue Amount 493.4 million sterling

Maturity Date July 13, 2044

Coupon 5.4111 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank & Goldman Sachs

International

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0883200262

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
