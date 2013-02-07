New Issue-Tesco Property prices 493.4 mln stg 2044 bond

Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc
Guarantor Tesco Plc
Issue Amount 493.4 million sterling
Maturity Date July 13, 2044
Coupon 5.4111 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank & Goldman Sachs
International
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
