New Issue-Tesco Property prices 493.4 mln stg 2044 bond

Borrower Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc

Guarantor Tesco Plc

Issue Amount 493.4 million sterling

Maturity Date July 13, 2044

Coupon 5.4111 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank & Goldman Sachs

International

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0883200262

