New Issue-Stadt Bern prices 75 mln SFR 2028 bond
February 7, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Stadt Bern prices 75 mln SFR 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Stadt Bern

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 25, 2028

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.120

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0206728823

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

