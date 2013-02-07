New Issue- NIB prices $2.0 bln 2016 bond

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date April 14, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.865
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
