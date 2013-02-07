FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NIB prices $2.0 bln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2013 / 3:27 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- NIB prices $2.0 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date April 14, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.865

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN US65562QAU94

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

