New Issue-NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN
February 8, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price 99.768

Reoffer price 99.768

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 31bp

Payment Date February 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0882231870

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

