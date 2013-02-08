FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Anglian Water prices 200 mln stg 2026 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 8, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Anglian Water prices 200 mln stg 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Guarantor Anglian Water Services Limited &

Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2026

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.504

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0890564544

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.