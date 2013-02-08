New Issue- Anglian Water prices 200 mln stg 2026 bond

Feb 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Guarantor Anglian Water Services Limited &

Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2026

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.504

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0890564544

