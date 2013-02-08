New Issue- Anglian Water prices 200 mln stg 2026 bond

Feb 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Guarantor Anglian Water Services Limited &
Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 22, 2026
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.504
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date February 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue