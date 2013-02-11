New Issue-Network Rail prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date February 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp
Payment Date February 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue