New Issue-Network Rail prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN
February 11, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Network Rail prices 600 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date February 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp

Payment Date February 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0891028044

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
