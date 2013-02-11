FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Ikano Bank prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Ikano Bank prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Ikano Bank

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 170bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 170bp

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005065281

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

