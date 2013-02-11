New Issue-Ikano Bank prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Ikano Bank
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 170bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 170bp
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
