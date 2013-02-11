New Issue-IIC adds $50 mln to 2016 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Inter-American Investment Corp (IIC)
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date November 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 35bp
Reoffer price 100.139
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date February 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Mizuho
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total $400 million
when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0891032582
