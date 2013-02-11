New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 250 mln euro 2014 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + flat

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11.98bp

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3897

