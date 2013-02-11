New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 250 mln euro 2014 FRN

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + flat
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11.98bp
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
