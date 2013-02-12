New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln stg to 2015 FRN

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date March 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp
Issue price 100.206
Reoffer price 100.206
Discount Margin 3-month + flat
Payment Date February 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.