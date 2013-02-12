FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Mercedes-Benz prices 150 mln euro 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Mercedes-Benz prices 150 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feburary 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia S.p.A.

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date August 21, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Reoffer price 99.875

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004894512

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

