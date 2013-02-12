FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- National Grid prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
February 12, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- National Grid prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Grid North America Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.796

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.1bp

Over the 0.5 pct 23 February 2018 OBL 165

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, ING & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0891393414

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

