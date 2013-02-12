New Issue- BPE Financiaciones SA adds 100 mln euros to 2015 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA

Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.349

Spread 365.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct OBL 157 due 2015

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular Espanol & Credit Agricole CIB

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0875105909

Data supplied by International Insider.