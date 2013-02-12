FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- BPE Financiaciones SA adds 100 mln euros to 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BPE Financiaciones SA adds 100 mln euros to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA

Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.349

Spread 365.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct OBL 157 due 2015

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular Espanol & Credit Agricole CIB

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0875105909

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.