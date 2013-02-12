New Issue-Thurgauer Kantonalbank prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond

Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 04, 2027
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.343
Spread 7.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
