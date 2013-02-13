New Issue-FMS-WM prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des

Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS-WM)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2015

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.895

Reoffer price 99.895

Yield 0.422 pct

Spread Minus 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1REUT0

Data supplied by International Insider.