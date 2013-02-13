New Issue-Kommunalbanken prices $600 mln 2018 FRN

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $600 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Regs ISIN XS0891864398

144A ISIN US50048MAZ32

