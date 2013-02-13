FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Kommunalbanken prices $600 mln 2018 FRN
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Kommunalbanken prices $600 mln 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $600 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Regs ISIN XS0891864398

144A ISIN US50048MAZ32

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.