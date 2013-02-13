FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bayerische Landesbank prices 200 mln stg 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Bayerische Landesbank prices 200 mln stg 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0891673450

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
