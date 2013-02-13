New Issue- Luzerner Kantonalbank adds 155 mln sfr to 2039 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 155 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 27, 2039
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 105.538
Reoffer price 105.538
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KB LU
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Notes The issue size will total 265 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0207149524
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.