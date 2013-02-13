FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Luzerner Kantonalbank adds 155 mln sfr to 2039 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Luzerner Kantonalbank adds 155 mln sfr to 2039 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 155 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 27, 2039

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 105.538

Reoffer price 105.538

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KB LU

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes The issue size will total 265 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0207149524

ISIN CH0120736852

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.