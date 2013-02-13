New Issue- Novatek prices 14.0 bln Russian ruble 2017 bond

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Issuer Novatek Finance Limited

Borrower OAO Novatek

Issue Amount 14.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.75 pct

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs International

& Sberbank CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 500-100

Governing Law English

