FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Novatek prices 14.0 bln Russian ruble 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2013 / 5:47 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Novatek prices 14.0 bln Russian ruble 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Issuer Novatek Finance Limited

Borrower OAO Novatek

Issue Amount 14.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.75 pct

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs International

& Sberbank CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 500-100

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.