New Issue-Vinci prices 300 mln euro 2015 FRN

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vinci
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
