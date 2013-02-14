FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vinci prices 300 mln euro 2015 FRN
February 14, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Vinci prices 300 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vinci

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

