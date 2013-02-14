New Issue- Swedbank AB prices 1.15 bln SEK 2015 FRN

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 1.15 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 1, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.