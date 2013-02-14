FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Swedbank AB prices 1.15 bln SEK 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 1.15 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0892142547

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

