New Issue-EIB adds 30 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 116.375

Yield 5.638 pct

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 130 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.