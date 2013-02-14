FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- LB berlin prices 100 mln NOK 2016 bond
February 14, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- LB berlin prices 100 mln NOK 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG (LB Berlin)

Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date March 4, 2016

Coupon 2.08 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000LBB0DA5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

