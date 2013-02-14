New Issue-Sparbanken Oresund prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.(Feb 13, 2013)
Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 21, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 185bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 185bp
Payment Date February 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
