New Issue-Sparbanken Oresund prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN
February 14, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sparbanken Oresund prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.(Feb 13, 2013)

Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 21, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 185bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 185bp

Payment Date February 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
