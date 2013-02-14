New Issue- Sparebank 1 SMN prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SMN
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.916
Reoffer yield 2.143 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.6bp
Over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL
Payment Date February 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.