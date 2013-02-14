New Issue- Sparebank 1 SMN prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SMN

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Reoffer yield 2.143 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.6bp

Over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL

Payment Date February 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0893363258

