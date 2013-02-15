FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg(LBBW)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2018

Coupon 1.40 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.40 pct

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN DE000LB0R0M5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

