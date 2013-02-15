New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg(LBBW)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2018

Coupon 1.40 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.40 pct

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN DE000LB0R0M5

