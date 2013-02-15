FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NRW.Bank prices $50 mln to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- NRW.Bank prices $50 mln to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $100 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0885685247

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
