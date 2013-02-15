New Issue- NRW.Bank prices $50 mln to 2018 FRN

Feb 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $100 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0885685247

Data supplied by International Insider.