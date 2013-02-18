New Issue-Raffles Education prices S$80 mln 2016 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Raffles Education Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount S$80 million
Maturity Date February 22, 2016
Coupon 5.8 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 5.8 pct
Payment Date February 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UOB
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.