New Issue-Raffles Education prices S$80 mln 2016 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Raffles Education Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount S$80 million

Maturity Date February 22, 2016

Coupon 5.8 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 5.8 pct

Payment Date February 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UOB

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

