New Issue- Volvo Treasury prices multi tranche deal
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Volvo Treasury prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.758

Yield 2.585 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 550 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.796

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 1.05 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 150bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
