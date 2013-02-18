New Issue-SEB prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.402

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61bp

over the 3.25 pct DBR 2020

Payment Date February 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayerLB, Credit Agricole CIB,

Royal Bank of Scotland & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.