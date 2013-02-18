FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices 400 mln stg 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2013

New Issue- EIB prices 400 mln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp

Payment Date March 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Lloyds

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

ISIN XS0894488591

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
