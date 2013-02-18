New Issue- EIB prices 400 mln stg 2018 FRN

Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date May 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp
Payment Date March 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Lloyds
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.